AL nominees under pressure as party awash with independents

As the wave of discontent is swelling through the rank and file of the ruling party Awami League as a number of party leaders and former lawmakers, who failed to secure party tickets for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections, have declared their intention to contest as independent candidates.The move comes after the AL's announcement that any competent and popular party leader can vie for a seat independently, signalling a potential internal strife within the party. AL President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader have repeatedly given such announcement that the independent candidates will be welcomed and wouldn't be considered as rebel candidates this time.Most of the AL candidates will have to face independent candidates from its own party. Many leaders and activists have been announcing their intention of contesting the election on January 7.Among the dropped ministers and members of parliament (MPs), three state ministers are still silent about their position. But, most of the dropped MPs have announced that they would participate in the election as independent candidates. Same time, some influential AL leaders and industrialist will also contest the polls.Sources within the AL reveal that this decision was prompted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) decision to boycott the upcoming polls. In a bid to inject a sense of competition into the elections, AL President Sheikh Hasina gave the green light for those competent leaders who did not receive party nominations to run independently.Regarding the head-to-head contest between the party leaders, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told media on Monday that they have been permitted to contest as independent candidates as part of 'election strategy'.Party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader, recently unveiled the names of party candidates during a press conference at the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.The announcement included a mix of fresh faces from various backgrounds, strategically chosen to represent the party's diversity. Quader confirmed that the party had nominated candidates for 298 seats, with candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies yet to be disclosed.However, party insiders claimed that a significant number of AL leaders, feeling deprived of party tickets, are actively preparing to contest the polls independently in various constituencies. This sets the stage for an unprecedented scenario where the ruling party may find itself in a contest against its own members.In the meantime, some of the party leaders who were seeking party nomination have collected and submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) across the country.It's learned that in many constituencies, disgruntled AL leaders are gearing up to challenge their own party's officially endorsed candidates. This internal discord could potentially turn the January 7 general elections into a high-stake showdown between AL and AL, leading to intra-party conflicts that may impact the ruling party's unity.In Dhaka-2 constituency, Keraniganj Upazila Chairman Shahin Ahmed declared to contest the upcoming general elections against his own party candidate AL Presidium Member Quamrul Islam.When contacted Shahin Ahmed said, "Yes, I will contest the January 7 polls as an independent one as the party chief Sheikh Hasina has already given green signal that anyone can contest as independent candidate."In Faridpur-3 seats, local district AL adviser and industrialist AK Azad, also managing director of the Ha-Meem Group, has announced to contest the polls against AL nominated candidate and Faridpur district AL General Secretary Shamim Haque.While talking to media, AK Azad also claimed that he wanted to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and following her announcement, he's contesting the polls. "If I am elected, I will continue the development activities in the area and ensure new employment by training the local youths."In Jessore-1, district AL joint secretary and municipality mayor, Ashraful Alam Liton decided to contest the polls against AL candidate Sheikh Afil Uddin. Similarly, In Jessore-2, district AL joint secretary and former MP, Monirul Islam Monir will contest against party nominated Mohammad Towhiduzzaman.Jannatul Ferdous, also known as Zhuma Talukdar, has purchased nomination form for the Awami League from the Netrokona-1 (Kalmakanda-Durgapur) seat. Among the 22 aspirants, she was the only female candidate. Recently, she resigned from the position of Chairperson of Durgapur Upazila Parishad. However, having not received the party's endorsement, she announced her intention to contest as independent.Much-talked Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon gave announcement of his candidacy as an independent for the Habiganj-4 in the election after failing to secure his ticket from AL. Through a video message shared on social media on November 26, he gave announcement to contest the election to make it inclusive.In the 12th Parliament election, sitting MP Jafar Alam, also president of Chakaria Upazila Awami League, has not secured nomination for the Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) seat. Failing to get party ticket, he announced his candidacy as an independent against the AL endorsed candidate, Salah Uddin Ahmed, the former secretary of the district Awami League.Besides, sitting MPs for Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari), a former deputy minister Dr. Murad Hasan, is preparing to contest independently in the upcoming election after not receiving the endorsement of the AL. A nomination paper has been collected after his name from the Upazila Election Office.After depriving nomination from AL, showbiz star Mahiya Mahi declared to contest the polls as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1. In Gazipur-2, Juba League leader Saiful Islam will contest against the party nominated candidate incumbent MP Jahid Ahsan Russel, a state minister.Former MP Talukdar Tauhid Jong Murad, and Saiful Islam, the general secretary of Ashulia Thana Awami League, have announced their candidacy as independent candidates for the Dhaka-19 (Savar) seat, after not receiving the AL endorsement.In Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur), dropped current MP Nazim Uddin Ahmed announced his candidacy as an independent against its AL nominated candidate Nilufar Anjum.In Bagerhat-3 (Rampal-Mongla), popular actor Shakil Khan (Shakil Ahsan) will run as an independent candidate as current MP and deputy minister Habibun Nahar received the AL nomination for this seat.In Naogaon-3 (Mahadevpur-Badlagachhi), current MP Solim Uddin has announced his candidacy as an independent candidate after announcement of new candidate in the seat. The AL endorsed Sourendra Nath Chakrabartee for vying the polls.Freedom fighter Mokbul Hossen, who has both won and lost as an independent candidate in previous elections, will once again contest independently in the upcoming election.In Sunamganj-1, the Awami League's sidelined MP Ratna will participate as an independent candidate. Ranjit Chandra Sarker was nominated from the AL.In the election in Munshiganj-2, Sohana Tahmina, joint general secretary of the district Awami League, has declared to run as an independent candidate. She had submitted her nomination form for the seat, but the Awami League has nominated the current MP Sagufa Yasmin Emily.In Kushtia-1, former MP Rejaul Haque Chowdhury and from Kushtia-4 constituency, former MP Abdur Rouf, announced to contest the polls against the party nominated candidates.In Narsingdi-1, three individuals - Pirzada Kazi Mohammad Ali, general secretary of district AL; joint secretary Kamruzzaman Kamrul, and Ali Hossen Shishir, a member of the Commerce and Industry Subcommittee, will contest as independent candidates.In Sylhet-6, founder president of Canada AL Sarwar Hossain, also member of Sylhet district AL, will contest the polls as independent. He has already given announcement through social media. Nurul Islam Nahid, a former minister, was nominated from AL officially.Against sitting MP Mamtaz Begom, central leader of Swecchasebak League Md. Sahabuddin Ahmed will contest in Manikganj-2 seat. He has already collected his nomination form from the EC.In AL candidate Kazi Zafar Ullah's Faridpur-4, sitting independent MP Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon will contest against as independent as the party hasn't considered his appeal for candidacy.Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will have to face independent candidate Sirajul Islam, a businessman and member of Rangpur district AL, in the Rangpur-6 seat.In Chandpur-3, AL candidate journalist Shafiqur Rahman has to face district AL president and former MP Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan. Bhuiyan has already declared his candidacy.In Chadpur-1, AL candidate Dr. Selim Mahmud has to face former Commerce Secretary Ghulam Hossain as independent candidate. AL rejected the nomination of Ghulam Hossain this year also.In Brahmanbaria-2, Swecchhasebak League leader Moyeen Uddin Moyeen will contest against AL candidate sitting MP Shahjahan Alam.Meanwhile, five leaders of the Awami League in Chattagram have decided to contest as independent candidates in five constituencies. One of the five is Samshul Haque Chowdhury, a former MP. They have already announced their intention to run as independent candidates. Other individuals are Mujibur Rahman, MA Motaleb, Gias Uddin, and Altaf Hossain Chowdhury Bachchu.