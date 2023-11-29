Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

57 more BNP men convicted in two sabotage cases

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court correspondent

Fifty-seven BNP men were sentenced to different terms in jail by two separate Courts in Dhaka in two cases on Tuesday in as many sabotage cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin sentenced 19 BNP men including former Dhaka City Corporation Ward Councillor  Md Mohon, to six months imprisonment each in a sabotage act case in 2013.

On the other hand,  Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam sentenced 38 BNP men to four years in jail in a sabotage act case filed with Dakshinkhan Police Station. With the two cases 711 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in 37 cases in the last three months.  Among those only in November 575 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in jail in 30 cases.

Jubo Dal's Central Committee Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar was among the convicted 19 BNP men of Bangshal police case.

  Ishaq's brother Yakub Sarkar and 32 others were acquitted as their involvement could not be proven. Only nine out of 30 prosecution witnesses, including investigation officer of the case, gave their statements According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Mohon gathered in front of Kazi Alauddin Road at Bangshal during hartal called by 18-party alliance around 10:45am on October 29 of 2013.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


57 more BNP men convicted in two sabotage cases
BSP-led 6-party alliance to field 121 candidates for 12th JS polls
BD elected VP of IMO Assembly
Car torched, bombs exploded at the house of Feni BNP leader
UN resident coordinator urges engagement, empowerment of youth for sustainable dev in BD
President, PM reaffirm continued support to Palestinian people
Nearly 150 candidates vie for 23 JS seats in greater Ctg
President Parade (Winter)-2023 held at BAF Academy


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft