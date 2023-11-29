57 more BNP men convicted in two sabotage cases

Fifty-seven BNP men were sentenced to different terms in jail by two separate Courts in Dhaka in two cases on Tuesday in as many sabotage cases.Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin sentenced 19 BNP men including former Dhaka City Corporation Ward Councillor Md Mohon, to six months imprisonment each in a sabotage act case in 2013.On the other hand, Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam sentenced 38 BNP men to four years in jail in a sabotage act case filed with Dakshinkhan Police Station. With the two cases 711 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in 37 cases in the last three months. Among those only in November 575 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in jail in 30 cases.Jubo Dal's Central Committee Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar was among the convicted 19 BNP men of Bangshal police case.Ishaq's brother Yakub Sarkar and 32 others were acquitted as their involvement could not be proven. Only nine out of 30 prosecution witnesses, including investigation officer of the case, gave their statements According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Mohon gathered in front of Kazi Alauddin Road at Bangshal during hartal called by 18-party alliance around 10:45am on October 29 of 2013.