Wednesday, 29 November, 2023
BSP-led 6-party alliance to field 121 candidates for 12th JS polls

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) led six-party Liberal Islamic Alliance on Tuesday announced the nomination of candidates for 121 constituencies in the 12th general elections.

BSP and Alliance Chairman Shahzada Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizvhandari disclosed this at a press conference held at the National Press Club in the capital.
Alliance Chairman said some 200 candidates will be selected by November 30, by completing 79 more nominations.

The parties included in the Islamic Alliance are BSP, Islamic Oikya Jot, Ashekane Auliya Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Jandal (BJD), National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani) and Krishak Sramik Party. The symbol of this alliance is 'Ektara'.

Syed Saifuddin said they are participating in the election to establish democracy in the country. He hoped that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and the government would carry out the duties for conducting a free and fair election.

He said, "We hope that the negative perception about the last two elections will be eliminated by conducting a free and fair general election."




