Car torched, bombs exploded at the house of Feni BNP leader

Miscreants exploded several bombs and set fire to a parked car at the house of Daganbhuiyan upazila unit BNP president Akbar Hossain at Alaiyarpur in the upazila early Tuesday.Akbar's wife Shahina Akbar, also vice-president of upazila BNP, said the miscreants first spread panic by exploding bombs late at night. They entered their house premises climbing the wall and set the car on fire and fled.Later, fire brigade personnel from Feni fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. She blamed the ruling party activists behind the incident.Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nizam Uddin said police visited the spot immediately.He said police are investigating whether it was sabotage or a result of some mechanical fault. Legal action will be taken in this regard, the police officer added.On Saturday evening, Akbar Hossain was handed over to the police by Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders from a torch procession in Tulatuli area that local BNP brought out in support of the blockade. �UNB