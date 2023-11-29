Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN resident coordinator urges engagement, empowerment of youth for sustainable dev in BD

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis has laid emphasis on the need to engage and empower young people to advance sustainable development in Bangladesh.

"The UN has actively worked in partnership with youth organizations, movements, and networks to promote a shift that empowers young people and puts their views at the heart of sustainable development in Bangladesh. By involving young people in shaping development programs, their aspirations can be considered, and innovative solutions harnessed for a sustainable future for all Bangladeshis," she said.

Representative of UNESCO and Chair of the UN Adolescent and Youth Technical Working Group Susan Vize said youths show extraordinary strength, leadership, and resilience.

"They urgently need to be better supported and seen as development actors rather than beneficiaries. The world should not and cannot afford to limit the potential of young people in development processes," she said.

Youth representatives participated in the "UN Roundtable Dialogue with Young People: Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development" in Dhaka on November 27.

The roundtable with Bangladeshi youths was a part of the UN system's wider efforts to help the youths pitch Bangladesh's efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Senior management from the 16 resident UN agencies in Bangladesh attended the roundtable along with young people from the UN Adolescent and Youth Technical Working Group, representatives from youth-led organizations, young activists and change makers, members of the National Youth Council, youth in academia and think tanks, and various young UN program personnel.

The roundtable provided an opportunity to build on, and take forward, the recommendations, relating to youth engagement, that came out of the SDG Summit that took place on September 18-19, 2023 in New York.

The Summit marked the halfway point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.
 
It marked the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to 2030.

The Summit reviewed areas where progress was needed globally towards achieving the SDGs that had been stalled or even reversed.

For Bangladesh, these included the key areas of education, digital transformation, and climate change.

The UN must engage young people to ensure that they can engage extensively in initiatives for the realization of the 2030 Agenda in these areas, said the UN communications team in Dhaka on Tuesday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


57 more BNP men convicted in two sabotage cases
BSP-led 6-party alliance to field 121 candidates for 12th JS polls
BD elected VP of IMO Assembly
Car torched, bombs exploded at the house of Feni BNP leader
UN resident coordinator urges engagement, empowerment of youth for sustainable dev in BD
President, PM reaffirm continued support to Palestinian people
Nearly 150 candidates vie for 23 JS seats in greater Ctg
President Parade (Winter)-2023 held at BAF Academy


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft