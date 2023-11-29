President, PM reaffirm continued support to Palestinian people

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday firmly reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity to the people and government of Palestine.On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the President and the Prime Minister issued separate messages urging the international community and humanitarian organizations to work together for ensuring dignified life of Palestinian people in their sovereign motherland."On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people, I firmly reaffirm Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity to the people and government of Palestine," the president said in his message. He said that Bangladesh as an independent nation always believes in freedom, peace and democracy."We are also the largest contributing country in UN peace keeping mission," he added. The President believed that war cannot bring peace rather destruction and human right violation.Bangladesh has unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establishment of the State of Palestine based on a two-state solution, he said.Bangladesh never supports violation of human rights anywhere in the world, he said, adding:"We always follow the ideology of secularism and peace guided by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the principles enshrined in our constitution.""The people of Bangladesh would remain devoted to the solidarity of Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been deprived of their legitimate rights of self-determination for more than fifty-six years," he continued.Bangladesh strongly condemn the continued atrocities and bombing at the residential areas and hospitals of Gaza causing death and injury of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and elderly persons, and the systematic gross violations of human rights against the Palestinian people, he said. �BSS