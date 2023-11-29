Nearly 150 candidates vie for 23 JS seats in greater Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: Nearly one hundred and fifty candidates, nominated by a dozen of political parties and independents, have collected nomination forms from the Returning Officers for contesting in the upcoming 12th Parliamentary elections slated to be held on January 7.The nominations forms have been collected for 23 JS seats of greater Chattogram including the Cox's Bazar and three hilly districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.The political parties are: Ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party, Kallyan Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, BNF, Progothishil Ganatantrik Forum, Trinamool BNP, NPP, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu).But the numbers of independent candidates are much more than those of the political parties.Most of the Awami League nomination seekers, who had failed to collect nomination forms in almost all the constituencies, contest as independent candidates.The Awami League nominated candidates in all 23 constituencies of the greater Chattogram have now been facing the opposition from their own party candidates as independents.Among the 23 JS seats of greater Chattogram, 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban hill districts.Besides, Jatiya Party has nominated their candidates in all constituencies of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.The AL nominated candidates are: Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) seat Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, Ctg-2 (Fatikchhari) Khadizatul Anwar Sony, Mahfuzur Rahman Mita in Ctg-3 (Sandwip), Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) S M Al Mamun, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) Abdus Salam, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan); in Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Dr. Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury; Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) Noman Al Mahmud, Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel; Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali) Mohiuddin Bacchu, Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, M A Latif; in Ctg-13 (Anowara) Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed; Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), Nazrul Islam Chowdhury; Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) Abu Reza M Nadavi and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) Mustafizur Rahman.From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are: Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed; Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkahli-Kutubdia) Ashekullah Rafiq; Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) Saimum Sarwar Kamal; Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) Shahin Akhtar Chowdhury, wife of Badiul Alam; From Khagrachari Kujendra Lal Tripura; for Rangamati Dipankar Talukder; for Bandarban Bir Bahadur.Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, son of former Minister and AL Presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, has been contesting from Ctg-1 (Mirsarai).Meanwhile, on November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th Parliamentary elections.According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.After withdrawal of candidature, the EC will allot symbols to the candidates on December 18 next.According to Chattogram Regional Election Officer's office sources, symbols will be allocated on December 18. The next day, from December 19 to January 3, the training of polling officers under the 21 Thana and Upazila Election Officers will continue.A total of 43, 245 polling officers will take responsibility for polling stations in the elections. The rest polling officers are kept as alternatives.