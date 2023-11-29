President Parade (Winter)-2023 held at BAF Academy

The President Parade (Winter)-2023 marking the commissioning of No 83 BAFA (Bangladesh Air Force Academy) Course and Direct Entry-2023B of Bangladesh Air Force was held at Jashore at the BAF Academy on Tuesday.Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended as Chief Guest and reviewed the parade, took salute during the march past, and handed out flying badges and trophies to the Graduating Officer Cadets. One BAF officer was also awarded a navigation badge after basic training, said an ISPR release.Officer Cadet M. Shahedul Islam received the "Sword of Honour" for best all-round performance. Officer Cadet Aman Hossain got the "Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Trophy" for best flying performance. Officer Cadet Himal K. C received the "Commandants Trophy" for best performance in General Service Training. Among female cadets, Officer Cadet Nadira Shams Labiba received the "Chief of Air Staff Trophy".In his speech, the Air Chief paid respects to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, freedom fighters including Birsreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, and Kilo Flight members. He said the Air Force is developing into a strong, modern force per the PM's guidance and 'Forces Goal-2030' by adding new aircraft and equipment with local skills.He mentioned BAFA's state-of-the-art training system, which foreign cadets also undergo. Finally, he congratulated the newly commissioned officers. Total 93 Officer Cadets including 18 Female and 01 Nepali & Zambian Cadet were commissioned this time. The parade was followed by a fly past and para jumping display.MPs, civil and military officials, foreign diplomats and cadet guardians attended the ceremony.