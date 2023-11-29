Seminar on ARGs held at JU

A seminar titled 'One-Health Assessment of Emerging Antimicrobial Resistance Genes (ARGs) in Bangladeshi Livestock, Feeds and Manure' was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Tuesday.As a part of the dissemination of the 4th phase BAS-USDA endowment grant, the seminar was arranged at around 9:30 am at Wazed Miah Science Research Centre of the university.Prof Dr Md Anowar Khasru Parvez of JU Microbiology Department presided over the inaugural session of the event.The project's Principal investigator and Chairman of JU Microbiology Department, Prof Md Salequl Islam of JU Microbiology Department, co-principal investigator Prof Dr Shamsun Nahar and a PhD researcher Mamun Al Asad delivered the keynote speeches about the research findings.Later, principal investigator Prof Md Salequl Islam discussed project milestone summary, limitations and future projection.Prof Salequl addressed challenges in research, including improper sample and data collection and urged the government to establish a rule for information sharing.He expressed plans for larger-scale research and fundraising, aiming to expand the study further in the future.Besides, a panel discussion session was held as the concluding part of the seminar.Representatives of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, teachers and students of the university, among others, addressed the seminar.Mentionable, the research project was granted by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences (BAS).