Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:06 AM
Home City News

Man beaten to death in Ctg, 3 arrested

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: Police arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a man at his house on Abdullah Siddiqui Road at Riazuddinp Bazar of Chattogram city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Suman Saha, 43. His body bore multiple injury marks, said police.

According to police, the man might have been killed due to business disputes or drug and gold smuggling related disputes.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakravarty said, some people entered Suman Saha's house on the second floor of RS Tower and beat him up at night. He died later. The arrestees are being interrogated, he added.     �UNB




