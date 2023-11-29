Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two including a 17-year convicted fugitive held in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has arrested a fugitive who was awarded 17 years of jail in a drug case from the city gate area on Monday after five years of the judgment.

The arrested fugitive was identified as Nur-e-Alam,35, and his accomplice Md Rasel,34, hailed from city's Akbar Shah thana in a drug case of the said police station on May 31 in 2007.

Md Ali Hossain, DB Deputy Commissioner said the accused Nur-e-Alam was convicted for 17 years in a drug case about five years back.

The accused Nur-e-Alam left the area after filling the drug case and went into hiding.

Later a Chattogram Court awarded 17 years imprisonment to Nur-e-Alam and fined Tk 10,000, in default, he will have to serve more six months of rigorous imprisonment. He was, later, handed over to Akbar Shah thana for further legal action.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on ARGs held at JU
Man beaten to death in Ctg, 3 arrested
Two including a 17-year convicted fugitive held in Ctg
People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan
4 die, 959 more hospitalised with dengue
CUET Teachers  Association election held
3 new breeds of chicken launched
NGO worker crushed under train at Khilkhet


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft