Two including a 17-year convicted fugitive held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has arrested a fugitive who was awarded 17 years of jail in a drug case from the city gate area on Monday after five years of the judgment.The arrested fugitive was identified as Nur-e-Alam,35, and his accomplice Md Rasel,34, hailed from city's Akbar Shah thana in a drug case of the said police station on May 31 in 2007.Md Ali Hossain, DB Deputy Commissioner said the accused Nur-e-Alam was convicted for 17 years in a drug case about five years back.The accused Nur-e-Alam left the area after filling the drug case and went into hiding.Later a Chattogram Court awarded 17 years imprisonment to Nur-e-Alam and fined Tk 10,000, in default, he will have to serve more six months of rigorous imprisonment. He was, later, handed over to Akbar Shah thana for further legal action. �BSS