Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:06 AM
4 die, 959 more hospitalised with dengue

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Four dengue patients died and 959 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday.

On November 15, Bangladesh witnessed 24 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1600-mark as the authorities recorded 1,610 dengue deaths between January 1 and November 28 this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 201 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 959 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added.

"This year, 1,610 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement said.    �BSS




