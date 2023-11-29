Video
CUET Teachers  Association election held

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: The election of the 2024-25 Executive Council of the Teachers Association of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) held on Tuesday.

Prof Dr GM Sadiqul Islam of Civil Engineering Department elected president unopposed and Prof Dr Md Arafat Rahman elected as General Secretary after receiving 115 votes.

Others elected unopposed were Dr Ujjal Kumar Dev, Professor of Mathematics Department as Vice-President, Md Shah Jalal Mishuk, Assistant Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Department as Joint Secretary, Manowar Wadud Hridoy, Assistant Professor of Mechatronics and Industrial Engineering Department as Treasurer, Publicity Social Welfare Secretary, Md Asifur Rahman, lecturer of civil engineering department, Md Ibrahim Khalil, assistant professor of electronics and telecommunication engineering department as sports and cultural secretary and Md Mk Ziaul Haider, professor of chemistry department and associate professor of humanities department, Dr Sumon Dey as executive members.




