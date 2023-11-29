Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 new breeds of chicken launched

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Demonstration farming of innovative three new breeds of chicken was launched in the country on Tuesday. They are SASSOLI red, SASSO blend fast and SASSO blend faster.
    
The chicks are grown swiftly compared to other colored breeds like Sonali and become suitable for consumption within 49 days. They are given improved feeds, and fewer antibiotics are used. These breeds are expected to be comparatively better in taste and nutrition than broiler breed.

Under a five-year project titled 'PoultryTech Bangladesh', the SASSO farm launched its journey on the day at Chunia village in Madhupur upazila of Tangail district. Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, attended the event as chief guest and inaugurated SASSO farm.

These offer a range of multi-coloured slow-growing and fast-growing commercial chicken breeds in Bangladesh. Demand for coloured broilers is large in Bangladesh and the SASSO breeds are in great due to their tastiness and pleasant aroma. These were innovated keeping in mind the country's demand for chicken, the organizers informed in a press release.

Nourish Poultry, a subsidiary of the Khaled Group of Companies, will run the farm. Nourish is a Bangladesh-based company active in poultry breeding & hatching, feed production, farming and (further) food processing.

Already about 3000 new breed chicks have been produced at the farm. At the second stage, several thousands more will be produced as part of increasing its production.

In the event it was told that the partnership aims to strengthen business relations between stakeholders in the Dutch and Bangladeshi poultry value chain, resulting in increased trade, investment, and cooperation, and to contribute to a more competitive and sustainable poultry sector in Bangladesh.

The farmhouses at the premises of Nourish Poultry function as a demonstration location for farmers from central Bangladesh.
The facility aims to showcase that investment in Dutch products and solutions are commercially attractive and applicable to Bangladeshi needs.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on ARGs held at JU
Man beaten to death in Ctg, 3 arrested
Two including a 17-year convicted fugitive held in Ctg
People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan
4 die, 959 more hospitalised with dengue
CUET Teachers  Association election held
3 new breeds of chicken launched
NGO worker crushed under train at Khilkhet


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft