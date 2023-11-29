3 new breeds of chicken launched

Demonstration farming of innovative three new breeds of chicken was launched in the country on Tuesday. They are SASSOLI red, SASSO blend fast and SASSO blend faster.The chicks are grown swiftly compared to other colored breeds like Sonali and become suitable for consumption within 49 days. They are given improved feeds, and fewer antibiotics are used. These breeds are expected to be comparatively better in taste and nutrition than broiler breed.Under a five-year project titled 'PoultryTech Bangladesh', the SASSO farm launched its journey on the day at Chunia village in Madhupur upazila of Tangail district. Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, attended the event as chief guest and inaugurated SASSO farm.These offer a range of multi-coloured slow-growing and fast-growing commercial chicken breeds in Bangladesh. Demand for coloured broilers is large in Bangladesh and the SASSO breeds are in great due to their tastiness and pleasant aroma. These were innovated keeping in mind the country's demand for chicken, the organizers informed in a press release.Nourish Poultry, a subsidiary of the Khaled Group of Companies, will run the farm. Nourish is a Bangladesh-based company active in poultry breeding & hatching, feed production, farming and (further) food processing.Already about 3000 new breed chicks have been produced at the farm. At the second stage, several thousands more will be produced as part of increasing its production.In the event it was told that the partnership aims to strengthen business relations between stakeholders in the Dutch and Bangladeshi poultry value chain, resulting in increased trade, investment, and cooperation, and to contribute to a more competitive and sustainable poultry sector in Bangladesh.The farmhouses at the premises of Nourish Poultry function as a demonstration location for farmers from central Bangladesh.The facility aims to showcase that investment in Dutch products and solutions are commercially attractive and applicable to Bangladeshi needs.