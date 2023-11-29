Online GD platform out of order

Dear SirBangladesh began a digital transformation in the pursuit of growth, exemplified by the 'Online GD' project that was introduced the previous year.The goal of this innovation was to simplify police services by making the laborious General Diary (GD) filling procedure obsolete. At first, this service offered convenience and accessibility, enabling people to report lost property or threats without having to deal with the inconvenience of going to police stations.But in recent weeks, the very convenience that the people were promised has become a cause of aggravation. The Online GD platform has been unreachable due to server issues, leaving people to deal with unresolved issues such as misplaced passports or cell phones. Even going directly to police stations is ineffective since they send applicants to the broken website. What is the outcome?Nurullah Alam NurStudent, University of Rajshahi