Are blockades and hartals democratic ways of agitation?

The term "blockade" means an act of obstructing communication by which normal business activities are disrupted from one place to other places in a country or regions and even in foreign countries. By dint of applying blockade, products, services and even people could be blocked for which total state management could be reached in stalemate.According to modern international law, blockade is a military term. It is an illegal task as part of a war while blockade applies against a civilian population, instead of a military target. In such case, the concerned persons or organizations who are embroiled with blockade, they are treated as war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity.The term "hartal" was first used during the Indian independence movement of the early 20th century. A hartal applies for appealing to the government to reverse an unpopular or unacceptable decision which is often occurred for political reasons made by opposition party/parties. A hartal is a crucial political protest as a form of civil disobedience through total shutdown of workplaces.Blockade program involves obstructing only in communication system; but emergency services such as all kinds of media, fire service, medical system are not included in a blockade program. On the other hand, hartal is broader and more crucial program than blockade as hartal makes comprehensive obstruction for which economic and business activities, educational institutes, transports including all kind of normal life activities remain closed; but emergency services are not included in the program.Hence, following the prior practices and the Constitutional rights of hartal, the anti-governmental political parties believe that hartal is quite justifiable, and they evoke hartal for appropriate causes. According to international law, the articulation of differing views and political contest over policies is a healthy feature of any contemporary democracy. To keep open space for free political discussion and the miscellaneous ways in which people can state their views are the essence of democratic life.In this context, in terms of a particular form of objection or demand to the incumbent government or concerned authorities, hartal is a justifiable democratic right in Bangladesh and in other parts of South Asia. But it is noticeable that in many cases, several people in Bangladesh and South Asian countries are habituated to involve in subversive activities in the name of democratic rights which are also liable for failure of democracy as democracy and democratic rights are not related with misdeeds and sabotages.However, currently, it is noticed with sorrow that followers of different political parties are making severe violence and indiscipline in the names of blockade and hartal since October 29. In this connection, a question arises from various groups that how such blockade and hartal can be legal, and how the destruction in the names of blockade and hartal can be a matter of rights.If opposition political parties want to observe blockade and hartal as a democratic right of them, then they should have to prove that their programs are for public interest instead of subversive activities. In this connection, they are to gather spontaneous public supports with public involvements for the supreme national interests on the aspects of caring our national economy, social and political stability.They have no right to take such programs which causes miseries to the people. All parties should avoid violence in order to defend lives and properties; but they can demonstrate public meetings, processions, starvation/ hunger-strike, media-publicity etc. with a view to securing political demands.Article 37 of the Constitution of Bangladesh provides for every citizen's right to assemble and participate in public events. However, this right is subject to two limitations: the assembly must be peaceful, and the associates of the legislative body must not bear arms. The right to diplomatic assembly also involves the right to safety against assaults when exercising the right. However, a law may enforce limitations on the exercise of this right.Article 39(2) guarantees the right of every citizen to freedom of speech and expression and the freedom of the press. This particular freedom consists of the right to express freely one's beliefs and opinions on any matter, orally alongside the right to use different media. It extends to the display of symbols of opponent to structured government, or in complains against governmental action together with the right to hold nonviolent demonstrations.The part III of the Constitution of Bangladesh, framed in 1972, enumerates certain fundamental rights of citizens. The Constitution states that all existing laws that are conflicting with fundamental rights shall be declared void, and that the state is forbidden to make any law inconsistent with fundamental rights. However, the fundamental rights are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of state security, public order, public health, morality, or decency.The incumbent government constantly ignores the politics of blockade and hartal and most of the common people dislike such programs as these are political weapons which are inconsistent in a modern state. On the contrary, several opposition political parties still prefer blockade and hartal to maximize pressure on the government. They think that blockade and hartal are still influential weapons to create public opinion in favor of a national issue in the existing socio-political environment.In the existing globalized era, blockade and hartal are deemed as not only a cause of damaging economic but also cause of politically ineffectiveness which fail to gain public supports.The writer is a retired professor & principal, Government Haraganga College, Munshiganj