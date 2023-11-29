Video
Home Countryside

2,904 arrested in drugs cases in 10 months in Barishal Division

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 28: In the last 10 months of the year, law-enforcing members arrested 2,904 drugs traders in six districts of the division along with huge drug items.
The recovered drugs included 704 kilogram  (kg) marijuana in 2,120 drugs cases, 1 lakh 61 thousand 372 piece  Yaba tablets, 584 gram heroin, 1,285 bottle phensidyl, 99 litre local liquor, 25 litre foreign wine, and 20 gram ice.
This information was confirmed by the DIG Office in Barishal.
From January to October, 515 people were arrested in 410 cases in Barishal District while 207 kg marijuana, 28 marijuana plants, 37,062 piece yaba, 53 gram heroin, 685 bottle phensedyl, 15 litre local liquor, and 7.5 litre foreign wine were  recovered.
In Barguna District in 279 cases, 612 people were arrested along with 56 kg marijuana, 4 plants, 8,181 piece yaba, 411 gram heroin, 2 bottle phensedyl, and 4 litre local liquor. In Bhola in 371 cases 457 people were arrested along with 180 kg marijuana, 160 marijuana plants, 42,759 piece yaba, 1 gram heroin, 18 bottle phensedyl, 2 litre local liquor, and 2 litre foreign wine.
In Jhalakathi in 203 cases, 240 people were arrested along with 37 kg marijuana, 214 plants, and 16,557 piece yaba. In Pirojpur in 425 cases 514 people were arrested along with 59.5 kg marijuana, 7 plants, 10,847 piece yaba,  35 bottle phensedyl, and 2 litre local liquor.
In Patuakhali in 432 cases, 566 people were arrested along with 164 kg marijuana, 3 marijuana plants, 45,959 piece yaba, 119 gram heroin, 438 bottle phensedyl, 76 litre local liquor, and 15.5 litre foreign wine.
These arrests and recoveries were made in different drives by police, DB, RAB, APBN, Coast Guard and others.



