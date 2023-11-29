Video
Discussion on martyred Khairul Jahan held in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 28: A discussion meeting was held in the district on the occasion of the 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Bir Muktijoddha Shaheed Khairul Jahan (Birpratik) on Monday.
The meeting was organized by Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad.
Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad Convener A K Nashim Khan presided      over it.
Zila Parished Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Md Zillur Rahman attended it as the chief guest.
Among others, former Freedom Fighter Commander Md Asad Ullah, Bir Muktijoddha Professor Abdul Goni, Bir Muktijoddha Anwar Kamal, Principal Dr A N M Nowshad Khan, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A B M Lutfur Rashid Rana, District Krishak League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Shaheed Khariul Smriti Sangsad Member Secretary M A Hasan Babul, Shaheed Khairul Brother Sadakuzzaman Talukder Nayan and Assistant Professor Samiul Hoque Mollah  spoke .
During the battle with the Pak Army at a place called Parabhanga in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila in the last days of the Liberation War, he was caught by the invading forces and was killed through extreme torture.




