Farmer dies from snakebite

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 28: A farmer died from snakebite in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Yasin Majhi, 45, son of late Mostafa, a resident of Ward No. 3 Payaari Mohan area under Lord Harding Union in the upazila.
A venomous snake bit Yasin on his leg in the afternoon while he was cutting grass in a field in the area, which left him critically injured.
The family members took him to a snake-charmer first, and then, he was shifted to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Yasin died at the hospital at night while undergoing treatment.
