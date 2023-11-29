Farmer dies from snakebite

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 28: A farmer died from snakebite in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Md Yasin Majhi, 45, son of late Mostafa, a resident of Ward No. 3 Payaari Mohan area under Lord Harding Union in the upazila.A venomous snake bit Yasin on his leg in the afternoon while he was cutting grass in a field in the area, which left him critically injured.The family members took him to a snake-charmer first, and then, he was shifted to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Yasin died at the hospital at night while undergoing treatment.