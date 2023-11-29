Ensuring higher education for female char students demanded

GAIBANDHA, Nov 28: Speakers at a human chain in the district on Monday demanded of the government for ensuring secondary and higher secondary level education for female students of char areas to prevent their early marriage and domestic abuse."No facilities are available to help the female students of chars receive secondary and higher secondary education.There is a limited scope to receive primary education for the char children. Though a few number of male children of chars continue their studies through lodging system in nearby towns but it is not possible for the female children. That is why the char children specially the female ones are deprived of secondary and higher secondary education," they added.They were speaking at the human chain arranged at Fazlupur Char, a remote and hard-to-reach area in Fulchhari Upazila.SKS Foundation, a Gaibandha based non-government voluntary organization, arranged the human chain under Community based Resilience Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA) project funded by the Embassy of Sweden and supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation.Presided over by local union chairman, the human chain was also addressed, among others, by member of Upazila Climate Action Group Farid Ahmed, char dwellers Shaheen Miah, Manjuara Akhter, and Sajeda Begum. Project Coordinator Lovely Khatun conducted the human chain as moderator.Speakers said, as the female students of the chars do not get scope to continue their studies, they are to be satisfied receiving primary education.Later on, female children are engaged in household choirs leaving study, and at one stage, the children become the burden to their respective families, they added.No way, the guardians marry off their children in the early age and then, the children are subjected to domestic abuse.So they demanded setting up high schools and colleges in the chars to help the char children receive secondary and higher secondary education in a bid to prevent early marriage and domestic abuse.They also demanded forming Char Development Board/Authority to continue higher studies of the char children to build an enlightened nation in the days ahead.A large number of char people and their female children participated in the human chain spontaneously.Later on, they submitted a memorandum to upazila nirbahi officer in the evening for taking necessary measures in this regard.