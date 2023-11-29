Retired employees of Rajshahi Sugar Mills form human chain for gratuity

RAJSHAHI, Nov 28: Retired employees and workers of Rajshahi Sugar Mills formed a human chain for their pending gratuity money on Saturday.They formed the human chain on the mills premises after participating in the inaugural ceremony of the 2023-24 sugarcane season.In the last eight years, 280 workers and employees from Rajshahi Sugar Mills retired, claiming about Tk 26 crore of gratuity.They have been running door to door for the gratuity for seven/eight years. Many of them are dying without proper medical care.Jakir Hossen, a senior retiree, said, "This gratuity is our last resource for livelihood. We do not have rice in our stomachs. That is why we are standing in a human chain for gratuity. Many couldn't come due to old age."He retired in 2020.Even though he received Tk 80,000 in two phases, these did not serve any purpose. He is demanding all the outstanding money together.Bashir Uddin, who retired from the position of centre's in-charge in 2021, said, "Workers are passing their days in half-starvation. But they are not getting the gratuity money. No one knows how long this situation will continue."It was learnt, those who retired from Rajshahi Sugar Mills owe gratuity ranging from Tk 10 to 15 lakh.The authorities of the sugar mills have paid Tk 50,000 once and Tk 30,000 once. But all the money is demanded together.On November 24, Bashir Uddin, director and manager of Rajshahi Sugar Mills, chaired the inaugural ceremony of the 2023-24 sugarcane season.Khandaker Azim Ahmed, joint secretary and director (finance) of the Ministry of Industries, was present at the function as a guest.Managing Director of Rajshahi Sugar Mills Abu Bashar said, 280 workers who retired from the mills will receive a total of Tk 26 crore as gratuity. Discussion is going on with the Ministry in this regard, he added. There is a possibility of receiving the money soon, he maintained.