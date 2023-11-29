Girl commits suicide after failing in HSC exam

PIROJPUR, Nov 28: An examinee who failed in the HSC-2023 exam committed suicide in the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Asruta Ghorami, 18, of Pakuria Village at Dewlbari Union in Nazirpur Upazila.Her family sources said, she failed in different subjects and the instant frustration cause the incident.She took part in the exam from Gaonkhali Collegiate School from Science Group. She was the daughter of Anil Chandra Ghorami.She went to the college to know her result on Sunday. Seeing failure she came back home and hanged herself with a branch of a mango tree behind their residence.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter. The legal step has taken in this connection, the OC added.