Advance pickled cucumber benefits growers in Sirajganj

Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:04 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 28: This season's advance variety of pickled cucumber, known as Khira, has yielded double in the district.

There is a good demand of the early vegetable item in local haats in the district.

Every day Khira is sent to different parts of the country from these haats.
   
 Growers are also benefiting by selling advance Khira at good prices.
Centring Khira of Tarash and Ullapara upazilas in Chalanbeel area, seasonal wholesale Khira haats have been opened in 15 places in the district.

 This year's higher yielding of the advance Khira was favoured by good weather, official sources said.

According to warehouse sources, daily several tonnes of Khira are traded at warehouse levels.

After meeting local demand, Khira is sent from warehouses to wholesalers of Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Sylhet and other parts of the country.

A grower of Dighoria Village in Tarash Upazila Jofer Ali said, "I cultivated advance Khira on 10 decimals of land and got good profits. This year I have cultivated Khira on 25 decimals. The yielding has been good, and I am getting good prices."

Grower Babar Ali of Koyra Village in Ullapara Upazila said, "This year I have cultivated advance Khira on 2.5 bighas of land. I have started sale. Per bigha Khira production is expected at about 100 maunds. At the wholesale level per maund Khira is selling at Tk 900-1,200."

Fazlul Karim, a warehouse owner at Charbardhangachha Khira Haat at Lahiri Mohanpur Union in the same upazila, said, this year's Khira production has been double. Wholesalers are coming from different parts of the country and purchasing Khira, he added.

He further said, growers are getting good prices for market demand.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Sirajganj Moshkor Ali said, this year Khira was cultivated on 666 hectares (ha) of land in the district, higher by 75 ha than last year.

The yielding has been good for local rich species of advance Khira seeds, and growers are benefitting for getting good prices, the DAE official added.



