Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:04 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two people including a medical student were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Barishal, on Monday.
FULBARI, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Dinajpur-Fulbari regional highway in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The accident took place at around 8.30pm in front of BGB-19 camp at Dangapara Bazaar in the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Hakim Uddin, 60, a resident of Rajarampur Dangapara Village at Shibnagar Union in the upazila.
According to witnesses, a truck rammed the elderly man when he was crossing the highway, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of (OC) Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Mustafizur Rahman said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an    autopsy.
The body would be handed over to the family after taking legal actions, the PS OC added.
BARISHAL: A student of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College was killed as a speeding truck ran over him in the district city on Monday night.
The accident took place at around 8:45pm on C&B road in Baiddhya Para area under Ward No-20 of the city.
The deceased was identified as Taufique Ahmmed Shuvo, 23, son of Md Motiur Rahman, of Bakerganj Upazila. He was a student of 48th batch of the medical college.
Fazlul Karim, deputy commissioner of police in Barishal, said Shuvo was going towards Nathullabad area riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, when a speedy watertank-laden truck rammed the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, Shuvo fell on the road and crushed under the wheels of the truck. Shuvo died on the spot.
Being informed, police seized the truck and arrested its driver from the spot, he said, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.




