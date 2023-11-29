Two men murdered in Sylhet, Cumilla

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Cumilla, recently.SYLHET: An expatriate was killed over a land dispute in Jaintapur Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Abdus Shakur, 62, hailed from Dalaipara area in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaintapur Police Station (PS) Tajul Islam said he was killed in a brawl that ensued between two groups of villagers over a piece of land.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.OC Tajul Islam further said there was a dispute over the land between the deceased and his neighbours Badrul Islam and Nazrul Islam for a long time.A case was also filed regarding the dispute in the past, the OC added.CUMILLA: Miscreants looted a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, mobile phone and other valuables after killing its driver on the Cumilla-Chandpur regional road in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Rashed Mia, 36, a resident of Asanpur Village under Debidwar Upazila in the district.The deceased's father-in-law Ershad Mia said Rashed went out along with the auto-rickshaw from a garage in Dakshin Charthar area at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.At around 7 pm, he phoned his wife saying that some unknown people took him to a place, where he was fed something with tea and then he fell sick, Ershad MIa said, adding that his mobile phone was found switched off following the call.The deceased's wife Nadia Akter said they lodged a general diary on Friday morning as he could not be traced all night despite searching.She also said they identified his body at Laksam Crossing PS on Friday morning when she was called there.Laksham Crossing PS OC Morshed Alam Bhuiyan said being informed, police recovered the body of the auto-rickshaw from Bijoypur Jailkhanabari area.His identity was detected through fingerprint and informed the family via local PS, the OC added.