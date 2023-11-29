Flower business suffers setback for blockade JHENIDAH, Nov 28: Amid blockade and hartal, a drastic price fall of flowers is continuing in the district, the second largest flower cultivation zone in the southwest.





According to local sources, the current political situation has caused irrecoverable damage to flowers businesses in the district.





The phase-wise blockade-hartal has put the flower businesses at nose-diving. Flower traders and others engaged in flower trading related activities are now directionless.





Only few days back per Zoupa marigold was selling at Tk 150, and it is now selling at Tk 25-30. Due to that political impasse, flower sellers are not getting usual prices.





At present, flower traders are almost set to quit flower businesses, said grower Shahdat Hossain of Baliadanga Village in Kaliganj Upazila in the district.





It was learnt, commercial flowers are largely cultivated in Jhenidah after Godkhali in Jashore District in the country's southwest.







Flower haats sit daily in Ganna Bazar in Jhenidah Sadar Upazila and in Baliadanga Bazar.





Flower growers of the region are meeting flower demands in other different parts of the country.





While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers and traders said, per piece rose price has decreased to Tk 2-3 from Tk 7-8 few days back. Per piece gerbera was selling at Tk 8-10. Now it is selling at Tk 2-3.





According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Jhenidah, flowers have been cultivated on 254 hectares in the district, and, mostly marigold has been farmed.





Grower Shariful Islam said, this year, he has cultivated marigold, rose and other flowers on five bighas of land; he suffered huge damages amid corona pandemic; now he was trying to overcome the loss; but his flower business has collapsed again.







Flower Trader Hafizur Rahman said, he cannot purchase flowers due to transportation disruption. If flowers do not reach the destination at right time, they have to count losses.





Deputy Director of the DAE Azgor Ali said, this is the flower season; in flower cultivation, Jhenidah is in the second position after Godkhali in Jashore in the southwest region; among 10 districts of Khulna, marigold is mostly cultivated in Jhenidah.





Now flower growers and traders are suffering a good deal of losses amid the blockade-hartal situation, and growers are economically lagging back day by day, he added.





This condition of the flower businesses has been created as flowers are perishable items, the official maintained.