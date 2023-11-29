Israel, Hamas abide by truce, discuss further extensions

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Nov 28: Israeli forces and Hamas fighters abided by a truce for a fifth day on Tuesday, after a four-day ceasefire was extended at the last minute by at least 48 hours to let more hostages go free.A single column of black smoke could be seen rising above the obliterated wasteland of the northern Gaza war zone from across the fence in Israel, but there was no sign of jets in the sky or rumble of explosions.Both sides reported some Israeli tank fire in the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City in the morning, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. A spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces said: "After suspects approached IDF troops, an IDF tank fired a warning shot."During the truce, Hamas fighters released 50 Israeli women and children as young as toddlers from among the 240 hostages they captured in southern Israel during a deadly rampage on Oct. 7. In return, Israel released 150 security detainees from its jails, all women and teenagers.Hamas also released 19 foreign hostages, mainly Thai farmworkers, under separate deals parallel to the truce agreement.Israel has said the truce could be prolonged as long as Hamas continues to release at least 10 hostages per day. But with fewer women and children left in captivity, keeping the guns quiet beyond Wednesday could require negotiating to free at least some Israeli men for the first time."We hope the occupation (Israel) abides (by the agreement) in the next two days because we are seeking a new agreement, besides women and children, whereby other categories that we have that we can swap," Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya told Al Jazeera late on Monday.Israeli security cabinet minister Gideon Saar told Army Radio that the two-day extension had been agreed under the terms of the original offer, and Israel remained willing to extend the truce further if more hostages were released."Immediately upon the completion of the hostage-recovery framework, the warfighting will be renewed," he said.Qatar, the main mediator of the truce in negotiations also involving Egypt and the United States, was now trying to secure a further extension based on Hamas releasing more hostages, its foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said.The truce brought the first respite to the Gaza Strip in seven weeks, during which Israel had bombed swathes of the territory, especially the north, including Gaza City, into a desolate moonscape. More aid was able to reach the territory, which had been under a total Israeli siege.Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, after its gunmen burst across the fence and went on a violent spree, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 240 captives.Since then, Gaza health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 people have been confirmed killed in Israel's bombardment, around 40% of them children, with many more dead feared to be lost under rubble.More than two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have lost their homes, trapped inside the enclave, with thousands of families sleeping rough in makeshift shelters with only the belongings they could carry.When the war resumes, Israel has made clear it intends to press on with its assault from the northern half of Gaza into the south. U.S. officials said they have told their ally to be more careful about protecting civilians as its forces press on into areas where there are fewer opportunities to escape. �REUTERS