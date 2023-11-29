US, Israeli intelligence chiefs discuss 'next phase' of Gaza deal

in DohaDOHA, Nov 28: US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on the visit said on Tuesday.The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israel's Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said, adding that Egyptian officials were also taking part."The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister," the source told AFP, requesting anonymity due to the talks' sensitivity. �AFP