Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan court orders Imran's open trial inside jail premises

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Islamabad, Nov 28: A court in Pakistan has ordered an open trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan inside the jail premises, which will be open to his family members and the public.
The special court in Islamabad on Tuesday said the trial in the alleged leaking of state secrets case will be held at Adiala Jail premises, about 34km (21 miles) from the capital, where Khan has been lodged since the end of September.
Despite an order by the Islamabad High Court last week, Khan was not presented before the court on Tuesday, with the government saying there were "serious security concerns", including a threat to his life.
In his short order, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain said five family members of Khan, and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is also an accused in the case, will be allowed to attend the proceedings along with the public and media.
The hearing will begin on Friday. The trial so far in the state secrets case, also called the cypher case, was being held in jail but the Islamabad High Court last week declared it illegal.
The case relates to a diplomatic cable - or cypher - sent to Islamabad by a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, which Khan claims proves his allegation that his removal from office last year was a conspiracy hatched by his political opponents and the Pakistani military in collusion with the US.
The US and Pakistani authorities reject the charge.
Khan's lawyer told Al Jazeera he was disappointed with Tuesday's ruling, saying a trial in jail cannot be open.
"We are definitely not satisfied with the court's order. Our demand has consistently been that the hearing should take place in an open court with full public access to it. But now this hearing is converted into a jail trial. While the court has said the public is allowed access, it is never the case within jail premises," Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said.
Khan, 71, was Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to April 2022, when he lost a parliamentary vote of confidence. Since then, he has been facing a slew of charges which he says are a ploy by the government and the military to keep him out of the crucial general elections, scheduled on February 8.
In August, he was convicted and jailed for three years for illegally selling gifts he received from foreign leaders and governments when he was the prime minister. Though he was granted bail and his sentencing suspended, he remains in custody in the cypher case.
Khan, Pakistan's main opposition leader whose party is being considered a frontrunner in next year's election, has not made a public appearance since his arrest on August 5.
Separately, Khan's lawyers have also expressed concerns about Khan's security arrangements inside the jail, claiming his life is in danger. Khan survived an assassination attempt when he was shot in the leg during a rally in the eastern province of Punjab.     �AL JAZEERA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Israeli, Palestinian presidents to address COP28 climate talks
Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Disease could be bigger killer than bombs in Gaza: WHO
Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian town from all sides
Israel, Hamas abide by truce, discuss further extensions
US, Israeli intelligence chiefs discuss 'next phase' of Gaza deal
Pakistan court orders Imran's open trial inside jail premises
COP28 host UAE ready for rising heat risk, says minister


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft