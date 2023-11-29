I don't think I will get my first Test wicket with full-toss: Phillips

New Zealand off spinner Glenn Phillips who claimed 4-37 to play a key role in Bangladesh's batting slump on day one of the first cricket Test said he was not happy to get his first Test wicket with a full-toss delivery.Playing just his second Test, Phillips opened his account with the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who skied a catch to Kane Williamson in the deep."I have dreamed of getting my first Test wicket for a long time, but that was not how I thought I would get it," Phillips said after the day one game."You see leg spinners often bowl absolute peaches and then a nice juicy full-toss. The batters eyes light up, and it goes straight up. I have always wanted a little piece of that, but I didn't want it for my first Test wicket. Maybe we can replace with the second wickets."Having said this, he showed some sympathy to Shanto also, saying: "I have got out to full-tosses. Every batter gets out to full-tosses. I just got a little bit lucky."Phillips was a wicket-keeper batter indeed but to make his case stronger for a spot in the Test team, he turned him as allrounder. He said he worked hard to remove the tag of wicket-keeper batter to establish him as allrounder because competition for a spot in New Zealand Test team is stiff."I have been trying to lose the wicketkeeper-batter tag for a long time now. Hopefully this (four-wicket haul) puts a little stamp on things. I worked really hard over it for quite a number of years now with this goal in mind," he said."I also felt that I needed to offer something with the ball in order to play Test cricket. Our batting line-up is incredibly strong. Key to getting this opportunity was to play the allrounder's role. As far as processes go, I have worked for the last few years trying to find process for my bowling."Despite ending the day with a little edge, Phillips believes the way the pitch is favouring the spinners, the task for them will be tougher one also."There were patches when Bangladesh really had us on the ropes. We pulled it back nicely. We had some good periods. We thought that if we built a lot of pressure, we can get the rewards as well. It was maybe a 50/50 day. We put in some really good yards. We had a lot of good plans, and tried to be as patient as possible," he said."The pitch is turning quite nicely. It held together really well for day one. Shoriful will be creating footmarks on the other side, presents a new element to the second innings for both teams. I think it will be really interesting to see how to plays going forward. We have a long batting order of our own, so potentially if the pitch holds itself for long enough, that the first innings should hopefully be equal. It would set up a quite nice final day or two," he added. �BSS