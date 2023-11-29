Video
Junior Tigers finish third beating England in quadrangular series

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Skipper Ahrar Amin hit a scintillating century as Bangladesh Under-19 team gunned down 304 targets effortless for a facile six-wicket victory against England youths in the third place play-off match of the Quadrangular series in India at Mulapadu Stadium in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Electing to bat first, England put up 303-5 with Hamza Sheikh hitting 105 ball-106 with 12 fours and four sixes. Charlie Allison gave the finishing touch with 63 ball-82 not, laced with seven fours and two sixes, and guided the side propel past 300-run mark.

But Bangladesh rode on Ahrar's 84 ball-108 not out, studded with 10 fours and three sixes to overhaul the target with four balls to spare.

Ariful Islam was the other notable scorer with 70 ball-81, hitting six fours and four sixes and shared a match-winning 152-run partnership with Ahrar after Bangladesh were reduced to a meager 53-3.

Chowdhury M Rizwan made an unbeaten 49 off 36 to play a crucial role also in Bangladesh's victory.

Earlier, Bangladesh won just one game in six matches in the group matches, including losing twice against England. India A and India B were the other two teams of the tournament. Both of the two Indian teams however made it to the final.     �BSS




