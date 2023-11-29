Video
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Batters fail to covert starts as Tigers post 310-9 on Day-1

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Sports Reporter

Batters fail to covert starts as Tigers post 310-9 on Day-1

Batters fail to covert starts as Tigers post 310-9 on Day-1

Bangladesh, with eight recognised batters, posted 310 runs on the board losing nine wickets on Day-1 in the first of the two-match Test series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Home skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and presumably opted to bat first with one pacer and three spinners in the squad. As the first day's collection, the score looks healthy but Bangladesh batters can be boned to pick for throwing wickets after getting starts. All Bangladesh batters but Taijul Islam reached in two-digit figures, among which Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 credit praise. Another opener Zakir Hasan got out on 12 to bring stand-in captain Shanto in the middle. Shanto started a Buzz-ball display and got out playing an ugly shot scoring 37 off 35 with two boundaries and three over boundaries. He stepped down to chase a waist height ball and a top edge ended in a soft dismissal.

Mominul Haque was also looking good, who scored as many runs as Shanto while Mushfiqur Rahim got out on 12, debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu on 24, Mehidy Miraz on 20, Nurul Hasan Shohan on 29 and Nayeem Hasan on 16.

The 88-run joint venture between Joy and Mominul is the only mentionable partnership in the Bangladesh innings.

However, Taijul Islam was batting on eight and Shoriful Islam, the Jack remained unbeaten on 13 as the game of the day called off after 85 overs due to bad light.

Bangladesh lost two wickets in the first session, two more in the second session but five in the 3rd session of the day!
Part-time New Zealand spinner, who got Shanto as his maiden Test wicket, was the leading Blackcaps wicket taker, who notched four for 53 runs while Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Leggy Ish Sodhi picked the rest.




« PreviousNext »

