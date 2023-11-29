Video
We must try to restrict New Zealand below 300: Joy

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh have one wicket remaining in the first innings and they posted 310 runs on the board in day-1 of Sylhet Test.

 Getting bowled out is now a matter of time. Irresponsible shots from batters resulted Bangladesh's early dismissal in a batting wicket. But Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy believes that they can restrict New Zealand even below 300 runs.

Joy, the leading Bangladesh scorer on Tuesday who hoarded 86 runs, admitted that they had a plan to score 70 more runs.
 
"It's disappointing that everyone started to some extent good but could not prolong it," Joy told during the press conference after the day's game. "But we have posted 300 runs on the board which means we are in a good position too. It could be better if we post 350-380 runs".

"Things are not too easy as it looks from the outside. The ball was producing turns at times. We went to the back-foot losing back to back wickets. Things happen in cricket," he added.

The right arm expressed his firm faith on Bangladesh spinners. In this regard he said, "We must try to restrict New Zealand within that runs since we have quality spin attack. If they can bowl in right spot then we'll be able to restrict them even in smaller total".

The opener hit one century and three fifties before this match had a good chance to convert his fifty into hundred, who got out in the slip cordon unluckily. The batter expressed his discontent for missing that chance. He further said, "As an opener I'll not get chance to play big innings after getting set. I missed two chances to hit centuries. I had chance today to play a big innings but unfortunately I missed it".

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's dismissal is very odd looking and a matter of criticism. Such soft dismissal against a full-toss surprised Joy as well. In this regard he said, "Little bit disappointing but unfortunately it happened.

 Things will not happen every day. I got surprised seeing him getting out in a full-toss delivery as he has been playing very good shots".

"He normally bats this way. He had been playing his natural game according to his plan. I and Nurul Hasan Shohan were natural too. Sustaining in the middle is not a daunting task if you keep faith on your defense," he added.

Blackcaps' part-time spinner Glenn Phillips destroyed Bangladesh batting order. Did Bangladesh batters take him lightly? "He was an irregular bowler. If we don't try to charge him then regular bowler will create more pressure on us. So, we had a plan attack the irregular bowlers. But unfortunately we got out playing poor shots," replied Joy.




