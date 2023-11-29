Video
Stocks continue to fall on extension of blockade

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell further on Tuesday as the anti-government parties extended blockade and hartal for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) respectively.

The extension of blockade demoralized the investors who participated in the trading thinly further pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX fell by 6 points to 6,202 while the DSE Shariah decreased dropped 72 points to 1,346 and DSE-30 index consisting of 30 well-chosen companies also fell by by 1 point to 2,999.

The transactions on the DSE decreased to Tk 200 crore, from Tk 369 crore on the previous day. Share prices of 55 companies increased, 76 companies decreased and the share prices of 174 remains unchanged. Most firms stuck to floor prices with prices unchanged.

At the CSE its overall price index CASPI decreased by 16 points. 29 of the 149 firms that traded in the market rose in price.

 On the contrary, the price of 57 has decreased and the price of 63 has remained unchanged. Shares worth Tk 4.68 crore  was traded on Tuesday and Tk 5.38 crore was traded on Monday.



