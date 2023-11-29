British MP Samuel Tarry visits Dhaka

British politician Samuel Peter Tarry is now visiting Dhaka on invitation of UDDIPAN to experience the development activities of Bangladesh.United Development Initiatives for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN) works for the socio-economic development of the disadvantaged and marginalized populations throughout the country, Says a press release.The UK MP also called on Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday during his four-day visit to Dhaka. Tarry also visited a superstore in Shwapno on the same day to understand the potential of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and, food and beverage to UK.