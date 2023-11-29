Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ

JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) helps Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) in setting up a regional one-stop service centre at Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj, to ensure seamless solutions to investors.

The centre was inaugurated as a significant milestone under JICA's Technical Cooperation titled 'Special Economic Zone Management and Investment Promotion Capacity Building Project' at an event in Narayanganj on Tuesday, says a press release.
 
With the greater objective to strengthen BEZA's functions and capabilities, the centre seeks to streamline and enhance efficiency of services for businesses operating within the economic zone.

The regional one-stop service centre will act as a centralised hub for various administrative processes, including licensing, permits, and customs clearance, among other regulatory requirements.

The Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) is the country's pioneered special economic zone or industrial park that meets international standards. JICA supports the government's infrastructure advancement financing with Japanese ODA loans.

"The regional One-Stop Service Centre at BSEZ is a testament to the continued collaboration between Japan and Bangladesh. This centre will play a pivotal role in facilitating business operations within the BSEZ and bolstering the country's overall investment environment by acting as a role model for other economic zones in Bangladesh," ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative at JICA Bangladesh said.

JICA supports BSEZ Limited through equity-backed financing to the Bangladeshi government through the Japanese ODA loan programme and direct investment in BSEZ Limited through private-sector investment financing.

The inaugural event was also attended by BEZA Executive Chairman. Shaikh Yusuf Harun, as chief guest, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh. Kiminori Iwama as guest of honour; and Managing Director at Bangladesh SEZ Limited Taro Kawachi as guest.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks continue to fall on extension of blockade
British MP Samuel Tarry visits Dhaka
JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ
First ever policy on halal certification in offing
Filling $2.8b financial gap in MSME sector vital for BD: IFC
Bangladesh gets $826.5m from ADB for 4 projects including vaccine production
BTCCI plans to promote BD as gateway to S Asia for Thailand
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard awards for powering seamless transactions


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft