First ever policy on halal certification in offing

The government has framed a policy on halal certification to facilitate local production and marketing of shariah-compliant foods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.From now on, businesses making, exporting and importing goods marked as halal will require certification and associated logo, according to the policy issued by Bangladesh Islamic Foundation (BIF) last week."This policy will be a guideline for halal certification," said Md Abu Saleh Patwary, deputy director for halal certification at the BIF, which operates under the Ministry of Religious Affairs.This is the first policy for halal certification by BIF, which drafted the rule in 2015 with the aim of promoting halal products and thereby enabling local producers to cater to global demand.In its halal certification policy, BIF said it would issue certificates and the halal logo to companies on behalf of the government. It will have a tenure of one year."But the tenure could be extended by two to three years depending on the standard of factories." The authorities will conduct sudden inspections or verifications to ensure that products marketed as halal are made in line with relevant rules, the policy said.BIF said no raw materials, ingredients or additives can be used to make and market foods or consumer goods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals that are not halal under shariah.Good manufacturing practices and standard sanitation operating procedures will also have to be followed in making the products, it added.Besides, no halal food items can be produced, processed, packaged, stored or transported along with items prohibited by Islamic law, according to the policy.BIF said herbal, Unani and ayurvedic medicine would be included in the halal certification in case of pharmaceuticals.It also said life-saving drugs would be treated as halal, in that case drug makers would be allowed to use 0.5 percent alcohol as a carrier or to ensure quality of the medicine.Additionally, the policy bans the use of fat or any other portion of any prohibited animals in making cosmetics such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and perfumes.As such, halal certification will be mandatory in case of marketing imported cosmetics as halal.Besides, no cosmetics that are harmful to health will be accepted as halal, BIF said. It also said annual fees for halal certification and logo to be charged depending on the size of the factories and slaughter house.Small factories having Tk 1-5 crore investment will need to pay Tk 5,000 as fee which is to be double for factories with investments of Tk 5 crore to Tk 50 crore. Tk 20,000 to be charged for large plants having more than Tk 50 crore investment.Certification fees for slaughter houses will range from Tk 5,000 to Tk 20,000 depending on their processing capacity. For local hotels and restaurants will be up to Tk 2,000.Over 179 companies have so far got halal certification. The firms produce around 1800 items, Patwary said.Companies making and marketing halal products, 62 export more than 200 products to various countries, he added.Global market for halal items is worth more than $3 trillion and is expected to grow to $7 trillion by 2025.Patwary said there is no data on the market size for halal foods and other items in domestic market. It is worth several thousand crores of as per rough estimate.