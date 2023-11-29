Filling $2.8b financial gap in MSME sector vital for BD: IFC

In Bangladesh, the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector faces a financing gap of $2.8 billion, according to IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.With nearly 10 million SMEs contributing to about 25 percent of the country's GDP, enhancing SME financing is key to boosting economic growth, it said on Tuesday.To explore various aspects of financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) IFC, in association with Bangladesh Bank and the government of Norway, organized a conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.Policymakers, and stakeholders from across the world shared their insights to help foster a resilient and inclusive environment for SME financing in the country, says a press release.The event touched upon the partnership between IFC ( World Bank) and Bangladesh Bank, the results of an impact assessment study carried out on women-owned SMEs, next-generation SME financing trends, and global best practices in SME financing.It also addressed the challenges and opportunities in SME financing, identifying solutions and innovations in light of global SME finance developments.Highlighting the joint efforts of IFC and Bangladesh Bank in SME financing, the conference showcased initiatives, including developing the country's first Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS), reforming an SME finance policy, and strengthening the sector's capacity.IFC's impact study on CGS, supported by the Norwegian Embassy, revealed that the number of first-time borrowers receiving loans in Cottage, Micro and Small enterprises, and the average ticket size of the loans for women-owned Micro and Small enterprises was statistically significantly higher after the launch of CGS than ever before.Women entrepreneurs who received CGS-backed loans reported that it helped their businesses survive amid crises and provided new impetus to thrive.Speaking at the conference as chief guest, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder, said, "Recognizing that cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) are the backbone of society, Bangladesh Bank is spearheading several initiatives to mainstream medium and small businesses into the financial landscape.This includes establishing a new and dedicated Credit Guarantee Department that has already piloted an online platform-the Credit Guarantee Information Management System-to help lodge applications seamlessly.Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md. Nasser, said now more than ever, we need to work together to enhance credit guarantee schemes, tap into alternative databases for SME lending and ultimately fast-track CMSME finance in Bangladesh.Martin Holtmann, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, said, "Bangladesh is rapidly accelerating its economic development and creating more and better jobs is a priority we share with the country as long-term partners since 1985. IFC's collaboration with Bangladesh Bank to develop SME solutions highlights a milestone in achieving financial inclusion and economic advancement and underscores the transformative power of partnerships, innovation, and our collective commitment to progress.Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Norwegian ambassador in Bangladesh, said, "Lack of access to finance is the biggest impediment to the growth of SMEs in Bangladesh, particularly for women-headed SMEs.He said addressing the challenges faced by SMEs and women entrepreneurs is not just a matter of economic significance but also a step towards fostering gender equality.