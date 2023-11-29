BTCCI plans to promote BD as gateway to S Asia for Thailand

A 50-member trade delegation will be visiting Thailand to take part in the biggest business-to-business matchmaking seminar to be held in Bangkok on November 30.The delegation will be led by Abdur Rahim, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce; Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh; and Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) President Shams Mahmud.Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) along with the Commerce Ministry of Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka jointly organised the programme.The delegation visit will be the first of a series of planned visits to Thailand by the BTCCI to make Thailand the gateway for Bangladesh to Southeast Asia and promote Bangladesh as the gateway to South Asia for Thailand, it said on Tuesday.A seminar titled "Bangladesh and Thailand: New Horizons for Trade and Investment" will also be held during this time where Dr Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange, will make the keynote presentation.Over 100 Thai companies will be participating in this event, comprising of agro, beauty and skincare, construction, light engineering, textile, aviation, hospitality, renewable energy, and fisheries sectors.During this visit, important discussions are expected to take place regarding free trade agreement between Bangladesh and Thailand along with ways to encourage FDI, joint ventures, transfer of technology, and new avenues of cooperation. �UNB