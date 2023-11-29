Video
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard awards for powering seamless transactions

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently won three three awards at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 in the "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)," "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International)," and "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)," categories.

With a strong focus on pioneering change and launching new customer-centric solutions, StanChart remains dedicated to facilitating seamless, convenient, and faster payment experiences for all stakeholders.

The Bank's credit and debit card offerings incorporate state-of-the-art innovation and technology, which help to make a difference in the lives of cardholders, says a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said: "We are transforming our digital core, building platforms to provide clients with best-in-class experiences beyond borders, and launching new customer-centric solutions. We would like to extend a big thank you to our customers, clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. It is an honour to be recognised by our long-standing partner, Mastercard."




