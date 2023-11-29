BIBM seminar puts light on automated solutions of complaints A half-daylong seminar titled "Automation to Handle Customer Complaints in Banks: Current Status, Clients' Satisfaction and Challenges" was held at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium on Monday, says a press release.





Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest.







Md Shihab Uddin Khan, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.



Paper was presented in the programme by Md Mahbubur Rahman Alam, Associate Professor of BIBM.







Other members of the research team were Dr. Shamsun Nahar Momotaz, Associate Professor of BIBM; M Zahid-Ul Haque, Regional Commercial Director (Bangladesh and Nepal), TRECCERT, Germany and Field CISO (South Asia), GuardYoo, Ireland.





Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC; Saiful Islam Khan, Executive Director, Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD), Bangladesh Bank; Md. Monitur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Operations and Information Technology, IFIC Bank PLC made comments as designated discussants.





A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the seminar.