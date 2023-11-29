Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stock markets fall further before US economy updates

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LONDON, Nov 28: Major European and Asian stock markets mostly fell for a second session running Tuesday as traders booked profits before updates on the US economy this week, notably a key inflation reading.
World stock markets, including in New York, made solid gains in recent weeks on hopes that that the Federal Reserve had finished with hiking rates -- and that the US central bank could cut borrowing costs next year as inflation cools.
Looking ahead to the US open, "Wall Street futures are suggesting a slightly softer start will be seen for Tuesday's trade as investors take stock of what has been another strong month of gains", said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
"Yesterday's miss in reported new home sales for October underlines the fact that rising borrowing costs are taking a toll on the consumer end of the market."
A string of recent US indicators pointing to a slowing economy -- as well as a below-forecast rise in consumer prices -- have fuelled optimism that the Fed will stop hiking.
Investors will Thursday pore over the closely-watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred guide on inflation.
They will be keeping an eye also on several other US pointers this week, including consumer confidence and gross domestic product.
Additionally, a number of Fed officials were lined up to talk, including boss Jerome Powell, though they are expected to stick to their long-running line that policy decisions will be based on data, and that they see rates staying higher for longer to tame inflation completely.
"The market appears to have embraced the idea that slowing economic data will hasten the arrival of market-friendly rate cuts, even though the Fed has continued to telegraph otherwise," said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
"This week will provide plenty of opportunities for traders to decide whether that cooling trend is intact."
Expectations that rates will come down have weighed on the dollar in recent weeks, although the greenback was steadier Tuesday.
Elsewhere, oil prices climbed more than one percent as OPEC and its key allies gear up for a delayed meeting due Thursday.
Last week's gathering was postponed after some African countries reportedly baulked at more production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia.
The Saudis and Russia are thought to be considering announcing a further reduction in output into the new year as they try to prop up prices, which have come down over recent months owing to slowing economies and softening demand.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks continue to fall on extension of blockade
British MP Samuel Tarry visits Dhaka
JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ
First ever policy on halal certification in offing
Filling $2.8b financial gap in MSME sector vital for BD: IFC
Bangladesh gets $826.5m from ADB for 4 projects including vaccine production
BTCCI plans to promote BD as gateway to S Asia for Thailand
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard awards for powering seamless transactions


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft