Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 5:00 AM
Business

BD couple's innovative wedding invite goes viral

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: Invitations have become a canvas for creativity and personal expression and of late, we have been a witness to some quirky and innovative invites.
This wedding invitation from Bangladesh has captured the attention of social media users for its unconventional design, resembling that of a scholar's research paper.
Shared by a user on X, the image of this distinctive invite has garnered over 3.4 million views and sparked a wave of reactions online.
The couple, Sanjana Tabassum Sneha and Mahjib Hossain Imon, chose to present their wedding details in an academic format. The invitation features their names prominently at the top, quite similar to the author's name in a research article, followed by the wedding venue information. An abstract section highlights the significance of matrimony, setting the tone for the rest of the content.
The body of the invitation includes an introduction that weaves Quranic verses with the narrative of how the couple first crossed paths. A methodology section meticulously outlines the sequence of events planned for their wedding day, while the conclusion offers heartfelt thanks for the support and blessings received from loved ones. It concludes with a warm invitation to the ceremony, emphasising the couple's gratitude and the value of guests' presence.
References to specific surahs from the Quran are cited, adding a layer of religious and cultural depth to the invitation. The final message of the card reads: "With new dreams, new hopes to achieve new horizons, and trusting someone without a magic carpet ride, we are stepping into a new beginning of married life. Thank you for your encouragement, support, love, and dua. Your presence for the ceremony will be appreciated."  
    India Today



