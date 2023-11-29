bkash, Banglalink launch new services

Banglalink, a leading digital service provider, has joined hands with bKash to introduce a variety of innovative digital services, at celebratory event at the Banglalink Head Office, recently.





Banglalink integrated the widely adopted one-click payment option in the MyBL Super App, where bKash is introduced as the Preferred Payment Method.







The collaborative effort aims to accelerate customers' digital adaptation and enjoy seamless connectivity by making easy and quick payments through bKash with just a tap from their MyBL app, says a press release.

At the event Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, formally launched the new service. The event was attended by high officials from both the organizations, including Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer of Banglalink, and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash.





This integration will simplify the digital lifestyle of the customers with hassle-free, convenient and secured payment with one tap. Once a customer binds bKash as the preferred payment method, they no longer need to put in OTP/PIN every time and the payment will be done with a tap of digital consent from the bKash account on the go.







Banglalink-bKash partnership, established in 2012, has resulted in the creation of diverse digital solutions. Among the most popular offerings from this cross-industry collaboration is the introduction of 'Amar offer' on the bKash app, where Banglalink customers can access personalized offers tailored to their usage needs. Another widely used feature is the Auto Recharge option in bKash, providing automatic mobile recharge from bKash wallet in case their balance or credit limit runs low.





Erik Aas said: "Banglalink is always committed to improving customer experiences with its forward-thinking approach and innovation. In a bid to simplify and enhance our customers' lives, Banglalink has partnered with bKash to introduce a one-click payment solution on the MyBL Super App. This simplified payment process will bring more convenience for our valued customers using bKash and elevate their digital experience even further."





Kamal Quadir said: "In this era of rapid digital transformation customers need more innovative solutions that are easy, convenient and time-saving. The one-click payment solution is catered to bring ease in the lives of millions of customers of both organizations. This integration will create opportunities for more customer-centric services that bring convenience and freedom in digital lifestyle."





The recent celebration was not just a reflection on the past; it marks the beginning of a new chapter as both Banglalink and bKash look forward to continuing their journey of digital innovation, bringing transformative solutions to further simplify customer lives, making them more connected and providing enhanced digital experiences as well as reshaping Bangladesh's digital ecosystem, says a the press release.