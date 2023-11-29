Energypac wins Bangladesh project mgmt award

Energypac Infrastructure & Development Limited, one of the leading power engineering companies of the country, has received Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023 on November 25, 2023 in Dhaka.





Energypac Infrastructure & Development Limited was awarded for designing, supplying, manufacturing, installing, and commissioning the substations and external electrical works for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Projects, says a press release.







They properly managed and fast-tracked the manufacturing process while following the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) guidelines. They even handled the project in a PMI (Project Management Institute) hybrid approach.





The company successfully completed the first phase ahead of schedule. It was a great commendable, and regarding the company's contribution to the betterment of the infrastructural development of the country.







Regarding the award, Humayun Rashid, Chairman of Energypac Infrastructure & Development Limited, commented, "We are extremely pleased to win the Project Management Awards 2023. The award highlights our contribution to the infrastructural development of the country. We are happy that we could complete the first phase ahead of schedule and maintain the trust of the concerned authority. We are a proud partner of the project and are committed to bringing wonders into the lives of Bangladeshis with the most innovative technologies."





PMI Bangladesh Chapter has organized the Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023 for the fourth time since it began in 2013. Over forty projects participated in five different categories for the project management award this year. The Bangladesh Project Management Awards have once again showcased the pinnacle of excellence in project management practices.