Zenith Islami Life Ins inks group insurance deal with JU Zenith Islami Life Insurance signed group insurance and health insurance agreement with Jahangirnagar University (JU). The signing of this agreement was held on Tuesday at the office of the treasurer of the university.





As a result of this agreement, the students of Jahangirnagar University can enjoy the life and health insurance benefits of Zenith Islami Life.





The insurance contract was signed by University Treasurer Prof. Rasheda Akhtar, PhD and Zenith Islami Life Chief Executive Officer SM Nuruzzaman.





University Comptroller (Acting) Musanul Kabir, Deputy Comptroller Bashir Alam, zenith life Insurance DMD Munshi Abdul Khalek and DVP Anwar Hossain Sarkar were also present at this time.