Siegwerk appoints new sheetfed business head for Bangladesh, India, S lanka

Siegwerk, a global leader in packaging and printing inks and coatings, has announced the appointment of Ms. Supriya Srivastava to serve as the Business Unit Head for Sheetfed for Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka.





In her new capacity, Supriya will spearhead the teams in the region, driving the execution of both global and local business unit strategies, says a press release.







Ms. Srivastava, a seasoned industry veteran with close to 2 decades of experience, has demonstrated remarkable success in executing business expansion strategies in the B2B space, specifically in packaging, food, and farm automation.





Supriya is a highly capable business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies. Commencing her career at Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (Chennai) as the Head of the Product Promotion Department, Supriya has accumulated a wealth of experience through various roles at Tilda, Avery Dennison, and, most recently, AptarGroup, where she served as the Director of Sales & Marketing, Beauty & Closures, India.







In her new role at Siegwerk Bangladesh, Supriya will play a pivotal role in defining the long and mid-term strategy for the Sheetfed business unit, managing a highly experienced team of professionals across functions including Sales, Technology and Operations.





" Ms. Supriya Srivastava is an excellent addition to our team as we accelerate our efforts towards sustainable, long-term growth. I am thrilled to welcome her to Siegwerk Bangladesh. With her extensive experience, proven track record and her diverse and international exposure, I am confident that she will play a key role in driving the success of our Sheetfed Business Unit," said Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia.





Siegwerk Bangladesh is committed to fostering excellence and diversity within its core leadership. The growing focus and intent to develop a new generation of highly qualified women leaders in the company underlines Siegwerk's vision for an inclusive and sustainable futureOn her appointment into the German ink manufacturing giant, Ms. Supriya Srivastava said: "I am absolutely energised to join this legacy brand whose innovative, safe and sustainable products are revolutionising the global packaging ink market. I look forward to contribute my expertise to the dynamic team at Siegwerk, its loyal customer base, and to lead the Sheetfed Business unit to new shades of success."