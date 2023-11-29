Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 4:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Siegwerk appoints new sheetfed business head for Bangladesh, India, S lanka

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Siegwerk appoints new sheetfed business head for Bangladesh, India, S lanka

Siegwerk appoints new sheetfed business head for Bangladesh, India, S lanka

Siegwerk, a global leader in packaging and printing inks and coatings, has announced the appointment of Ms. Supriya Srivastava to serve as the Business Unit Head for Sheetfed for Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka.

In her new capacity, Supriya will spearhead the teams in the region, driving the execution of both global and local business unit strategies, says a press release.

Ms. Srivastava, a seasoned industry veteran with close to 2 decades of experience, has demonstrated remarkable success in executing business expansion strategies in the B2B space, specifically in packaging, food, and farm automation.

Supriya is a highly capable business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies.  Commencing her career at Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (Chennai) as the Head of the Product Promotion Department, Supriya has accumulated a wealth of experience through various roles at Tilda, Avery Dennison, and, most recently, AptarGroup, where she served as the Director of Sales & Marketing, Beauty & Closures, India.

In her new role at Siegwerk Bangladesh, Supriya will play a pivotal role in defining the long and mid-term strategy for the Sheetfed business unit, managing a highly experienced team of professionals across functions including Sales, Technology and Operations.

Siegwerk Bangladesh is committed to fostering excellence and diversity within its core leadership. The growing focus and intent to develop a new generation of highly qualified women leaders in the company underlines Siegwerk's vision for an inclusive and sustainable future
" Ms. Supriya Srivastava is an excellent addition to our team as we accelerate our efforts towards sustainable, long-term growth. I am thrilled to welcome her to Siegwerk Bangladesh. With her extensive experience, proven track record and her diverse and international exposure, I am confident that she will play a key role in driving the success of our Sheetfed Business Unit," said Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia.

On her appointment into the German ink manufacturing giant, Ms. Supriya Srivastava said: "I am absolutely energised to join this legacy brand whose innovative, safe and sustainable products are revolutionising the global packaging ink market. I look forward to contribute my expertise to the dynamic team at Siegwerk, its loyal customer base, and to lead the Sheetfed Business unit to new shades of success."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks continue to fall on extension of blockade
British MP Samuel Tarry visits Dhaka
JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ
First ever policy on halal certification in offing
Filling $2.8b financial gap in MSME sector vital for BD: IFC
Bangladesh gets $826.5m from ADB for 4 projects including vaccine production
BTCCI plans to promote BD as gateway to S Asia for Thailand
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard awards for powering seamless transactions


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft