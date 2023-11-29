Video
Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BD Agri Ministry holds brainstorming session at Kashmir university

SRINAGAR, Nov 28: A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh held a joint brainstorming session with the scientists of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on 'Innovative Ways to Foster Entrepreneurial Aptitudes among Youth' at Shalimar campus on Monday.

The aim of the joint session was to explore the possibility of joint collaboration in the areas of Agrometeorology, Precision Agriculture, Vertical Farming, ICT in Agriculture, Climate Resilient Crops, Food Processing and Post-Harvest Management, Smart Irrigation Systems etc.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, lauded the growth story of Bangladesh, its resilience and agricultural progress despite facing many climatic challenges, cyclones and floods.

Prof Ganai said the country has not only pulled a huge chunk of its population from poverty but has also attained food security for its 17 million citizens.

He impressed upon the scientists of the university to emulate the efforts of the Bangladesh Government in skilling, microfinancing and marketing for the development of small-scale and cottage industries. He further advised the scientists to prepare a policy document on empowering rural communities seeking advice from Bangladeshi Experts.
Communication Officer, Development Project, Ministry of Agriculture, Govt. of Bangladesh, Dr Urmee Ahsan, made a detailed presentation of agrometeorological services available in all the 64 districts of Bangladesh. Bangladesh over the years has made tremendous success in weather forecasting, which has helped in the agriculture sector of the country.

Director, Research, SKUAST-K, Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, highlighted the distinct possibilities of collaboration in academics, research, and student and faculty exchange programmes between SKUAST-K and the universities of Bangladesh.

Director, Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Wani, who had recently visited Bangladesh along with a delegation of officers, presented a detailed overview of the extension system existing in Bangladesh and learning which can be adopted here.

Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K, Prof Shabir A Wani, made a detailed presentation of the academic achievements of the Faculty.

Organising secretary of the programme, Dr Sameera Qayoom gave an overview of the brainstorming session and possibilities of joint collaboration. OSD to Vice Chancellor, Dr Azmat Alam Khan, who presented the vote of thanks, talked about the progress of Bangladesh's education tourism, which has lessons for adopting in Kashmir.  
