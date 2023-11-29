Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023, 4:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CEMS-Global USA to hold 28th construction expo

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

CEMS-Global USA has announced the premier exhibitions dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector - the  28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, in conjunction with the Power Series of Exhibitions in Bangladesh, and the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023, bringing these significant expos under one roof.
The three-day separate exhibitions are set to take place December 7 to 9 next at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh. The exhibitions will be open to the business visitors upon registration every day from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.
This was disclosed at a press conference at All Community Club Ltd. Conference hall, at Gulshan - 1, Dhaka on Tuesday. The Chief Guest at the Expo inauguration ceremony will be Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. Ms. Meherun N. Islam, President and Group Managing Director of CEMS-Global USA & Asia-Pacific, spoke at the press conference.
The 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, concurrently with the 22nd Real Estate Expo 2023 will have a significant impact on the construction and real estate industry in Bangladesh.
Thanks to the country's rapid economic growth and development, the series of expos will play an important role in infrastructure development for the country's urbanization, as it brings together stakeholders from various industries, including construction, real estate and more. Along with that the expo also plays a vital role in promoting sustainable building practices and supports the country's economic development goals.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks continue to fall on extension of blockade
British MP Samuel Tarry visits Dhaka
JICA opens one-stop service centre a Narayanganj SEZ
First ever policy on halal certification in offing
Filling $2.8b financial gap in MSME sector vital for BD: IFC
Bangladesh gets $826.5m from ADB for 4 projects including vaccine production
BTCCI plans to promote BD as gateway to S Asia for Thailand
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard awards for powering seamless transactions


Latest News
BNP's 48-hour blockade, hartal starts Wednesday
JICA inaugurates one-stop service centre at BSEZ in Narayanganj
Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me
PM for addressing climate displacement to avert future human crisis
'End of AIDS by 2030' if frontline services get proper funding: UN
3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs
All 41 trapped workers rescued from India's tunnel after 17 days
Bangladesh becomes vice-president of IMO Assembly
Man sets fire to house keeping wife, kids locked; 2 killed
Suranjit Sengupta's wife to become Independent candidate
Most Read News
Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties knot with Anupam Roy's ex-wife
Machine learning adventure with explainable artificial intelligence
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case
Secondary school admission lottery results published
Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS
Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
Population now around 17cr
Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft