National Life achieves 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award

National Life Insurance Co Ltd, the top most insurance company of the country, has achieved the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Award -2023 as the 'Best Life Insurance Company' of the country.





Md Kazim Uddin, the CEO of NLI and Prabir Chandra Das FCA, the CFO of NLI received this prestigious award from Arundhati Bhattarchjee, former Chairperson of State Bank of India in the award giving ceremony held at the Taj Lands Hotel, Mumbai recently, says a press release.





The Insurance Company of India and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly conferred the award to National Life Insurance Co of Bangladesh for its spectacular contribution in the development of insurance industry.



According to sources National Life Insurance Co Ltd. under the dynamic leadership of its CEO Md Kazim Uddin has retained the status held at high position for a number of achievements including regular settlement of insurance claims and abiding all regulatory compliances of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) of Bangladesh.







In addition to this, National Life, under the ablest leadership of its CEO Md Kazim Uddin, has achieved a number of accolades both at home and abroad.